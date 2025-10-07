Housebuilder backs conservation work to attract rare bats to the South Downs

City & Country has donated £250 to the Sussex Bat Appeal, supporting conservation efforts to help encourage the return of Greater Horseshoe Bats to the Midhurst area of West Sussex.

The donation aims to help improve roosting opportunities for this rare species, which has been recorded at several locations nearby but not yet at the King Edward VII Estate – the site of City & Country’s award-winning redevelopment.

Shelley West, Group Sales & Marketing Director at City & Country, said: “We’re delighted to support the Sussex Bat Appeal and contribute to efforts to protect this remarkable species. While Greater Horseshoe Bats haven’t been recorded at the estate, we’ve worked closely with our ecologists to ensure that suitable features are in place should they move into the area. This donation reflects our long-term commitment to supporting biodiversity and enhancing the natural environment across our sites.”

City & Country has been working with Batscan, the professional ecological consultancy for the development, to monitor existing bat activity and safeguard important habitats. The site currently supports a thriving maternity colony of brown long-eared bats, along with common pipistrelles and serotine bats – all of which are protected species in the UK.

Throughout the redevelopment, bat-friendly measures have been prioritised. Existing roosting spaces have been retained where possible, and new features have been incorporated to ensure suitable conditions for native bats.

The donation follows a recent visit by members of the Sussex Bat Group, the volunteer-led organisation behind the Sussex Bat Appeal, who delivered several specially designed bat boxes. These are now stored for future installation and could help create additional roosting opportunities suitable for Greater Horseshoe Bats, should they be attracted to the site in future.

Sheila Wright, speaking on behalf of the Sussex Bat Group, said:

“City & Country’s donation is a generous and very welcome contribution. It helps support our wider efforts to restore and protect roosting habitats for Greater Horseshoe Bats across Sussex. It’s great to see a development that takes bat conservation seriously and is looking ahead to what might be possible.”

The support for the Sussex Bat Appeal is entirely separate from the professional consultancy services provided by Batscan, whose ecological assessments and monitoring continue independently as part of the site’s planning and development process.

This donation complements City & Country’s broader approach to sustainability at the King Edward VII Estate, located in the heart of the South Downs National Park. The latest phase of the development, The Kings Collection, includes 56 beautifully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes, set within 165 acres of private woodland and gardens originally designed by Gertrude Jekyll.

Residents also enjoy access to a private gym, swimming pool, steam room, EV charging points, and scenic walking trails through protected countryside.

