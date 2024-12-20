Housebuilder celebrates Barns Green’s First Christmas Tree Festival

Local developer Sigma Homes proudly sponsored the inaugural Barns Green Christmas Tree Festival, which took place on December 14th and 15th at Sumners Pond Café.

The two-day event brought the community together in a festive celebration featuring creatively decorated Christmas trees, live performances, and a Santa’s grotto. Proceeds from the festival supported local causes, showcasing the generosity and spirit of the Barns Green community.

Horsham-based Sigma Homes’ support of the festival reflects its deep connection to the area, where it is currently delivering Sumners Fields - a collection of two-, three-, and four-bedroom sustainable homes in the village. Designed with energy efficiency and modern living in mind, these homes include features such as solar panels, air-source heat pumps, rainwater harvesting, and electric vehicle charging points, all within the village and adjacent to the picturesque Sumners Ponds with its walking trails, fishing lakes and café.

“We were delighted to sponsor Barns Green’s first Christmas Tree Festival,” said Geoff Potton, Group Chief Executive at Sigma Homes; “It was fantastic to see the community come together to celebrate the festive season and support important local causes. At Sigma Homes, we value opportunities like this to engage with the communities where we build and create lasting positive impacts.”

The event featured an array of decorated trees from local businesses and organisations, where attendees voted for their favourites. Barns Green Village Store took the top spot and the children’s prize was awarded to the local Brownies group. Alongside the dazzling displays, visitors enjoyed refreshments, live music, and the chance to meet Santa, making the weekend a memorable celebration for all ages.

Sigma Homes sponsored the event, along with contributions from other local businesses; Sumners Pond, Treetop Design and Print, Barns Green Village Shop, Limpio Ltd, Miller Robinson Accountants, and Ben Baxter Construction.