Housebuilder creates Little Free Library for its Hailsham community

Taylor Wimpey has provided residents at its newest development in Hellingly, Hailsham with free access to a range of books by funding a public "Little Free Library" for the community.

The free-to-use library was recently installed at Taylor Wimpey’s Swingate Park development where residents can now take a book to read, or leave one behind for others to enjoy.

Installed for the benefit of the entire Swingate Park community, the library aims to make popular stories and tales more accessible, spark conversations within the community and strengthen relationships.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has already funded another little free library at its Friars Oak development in Hassocks.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re delighted to have established Swingate Park as one of the first locations for this network of little free libraries at our developments. We hope that the library will be used for many years to come and look forward to our first residents visiting the library and picking up a new book to try.”

