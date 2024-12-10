Housebuilder donates eco friendly saplings to East Grinstead care home

To spread the festive cheer, local housebuilder David Wilson Homes has donated 30 tree saplings to Brendoncare Stildon care home in East Grinstead as part of its Christmas celebrations across West Sussex.

As the UK’s most popular Christmas tree, the Norway Spruce saplings donated by David Wilson Homes will be planted by staff and residents, allowing them to grow their own festive trees.

The donation is part of the housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to local ecology, to ensure the upkeep of wildlife and biodiversity. The trees will be enjoyed for years to come as they grow in the grounds of the care home.

Brendoncare Stildon in Dorset Avenue, East Grinstead, provides nursing and respite care for 32 people in its care home, which has communal lounge areas, dining rooms and a hair salon. Extra care is available at Stildon Mews, a development of 11 two bedroom apartments located within its grounds.

Rebecca Spicer, Wellbeing Manager of Brendoncare, the charity that runs Stildon, commented: “The donation from David Wilson Homes gave our residents a lovely activity to take part in. Planting the Christmas saplings in our outdoor space will add an extra festive feel to the home and we look forward to seeing them grow over the years. We are committed to providing a range of activities for our residents and welcome the opportunity to work with the local community wherever possible.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, adds: “For the past four years, we have been donating saplings to local organisations to spread festive cheer. We hope the Stildon Care Home residents enjoy planting the saplings and watching them mature over the festive season.”

David Wilson Homes has a number of developments across the Sussex region including Ersham Park in Hailsham and Brookwood Meadows in Westham.