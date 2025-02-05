Housebuilder donates £50million to Southern Communities

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties contributed £50 million to communities across the South East last year, as revealed in its latest Socio-Economic Footprint report.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the £50 million contributed, £26.5 million expenditure went towards physical works including highway and environmental improvements, affordable homes and community facilities in the region.

The housebuilder made a further £17.8m contribution in support of community and social infrastructure through planning and Government schemes, including the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The annual report details the social and economic impact of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties on people, places and nature in the areas surrounding its housing developments in East Sussex, West Sussex, Berkshire and Surrey.

Meadowburne Place

A total of £163,500 was donated directly to local charities including foodbanks and community groups, with employees contributing over 460 hours volunteering throughout the year.

Enhancing biodiversity across its developments, Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties also opened 9 hectares of public open space and private gardens - equivalent to 12 football pitches of green space.

Building on this commitment, 267 swift nesting bricks, 137 hedgehog highways and 6 bat boxes were also installed to protect local wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder unveiled 417 new homes in the region last year, including 121 affordable homes, with a range of new properties and developments set to be launched in 2025.

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “As the country’s leading housebuilder, we recognise the great responsibility we have in shaping not just the homes we build, but also the communities and environments we impact. Whether it's through the creation of jobs, or our dedication to reducing our environmental footprint, we remain focused on delivering long-term value in every development we undertake.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are building a range of new homes across the region including Ecclesden Park, Ryebank Gate, Fairway Gardens, Meadowburne Place, Ersham Park, Hawthorn Grove, Brookwood Meadows, Cuckoo Fields, The Poppies and Finchwood Park, across Sussex and Berkshire.

To find out more about Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, its fundraising efforts and the new homes available in the region, please visit www.barratthomes.co.uk / www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8499.