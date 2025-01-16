Housebuilder gives boost to Bognor Regis Air Cadets Squadron

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In support of the community surrounding its Regis Park development in Bognor Regis, Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has donated £250 to the 2351 (Bognor Regis) Squadron of the Royal Air Force Air Cadets (RAFC).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RAFC offers young people ages 12 to 19 years-old exciting opportunities both within the UK and overseas to learn new skills in a safe environment. Cadets are able to reach their full potential through the RAFC by attending camps, leadership courses, air experience flights, pilot training and more.

Polly Harmston, Chair of the Civilian Committee for the 2351 (Bognor Regis) Squadron, said “We are very grateful for the financial support from Taylor Wimpey. We recently received a new official Squadron badge from the Royal College of Arms, and we would like to use the funds to provide each cadet and staff member with their own embroidered badge for their uniform.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are delighted to support the RAFC in providing young people with new and exciting challenges. The opportunities that the 2351 (Bognor Regis) Squadron provides to young people in Bognor Regis will not only help them grow both professionally and personally, but also learn skills for life and make new friends and memories along the way.”