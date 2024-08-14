Housebuilder gives £500 donation to inclusive golf charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Golfing equipment worth £500 is being purchased by a charity which helps disabled and disadvantaged people and groups try out the sport, thanks to a donation by housebuilder Bellway.

Warren Clark Golfing Dreams is named after Warren, who has autism and learning disabilities and is passionate about sharing his love of golf with others through free fun and inclusive golf sessions. The charity aims to encourage team building, socialising and participation in sport, while reducing isolation.

Warren regularly provides golf coaching for a local disability group at Horne Park Golf Centre in Surrey, just five miles from Bellway South London’s Riverbrook Place development in Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money donated by Bellway has helped the charity to purchase left-handed golf clubs and will help it continue its collaborations with schools, charities, councils and businesses to deliver Starting New At Golf (SNAG) and Tri Golf sessions.

Bellway South London Sales Manager Fiona Mitchell with Warren Clark and Dawn Osborn.

Warren Clark Golfing Dreams held 43 events in 2023 and introduced golf to 18,000 people.

The charity’s chair Dawn Osborn said: “We would like to say thank you to Bellway for your huge support which we truly appreciate.

“As a small charity, we often go unnoticed for funding grants, but our charity makes a huge difference in people's lives. Not just to try golf, but also to interact socially with other people and to have a facility that welcomes everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very lucky to have such a beautiful golf club and location at Horne Park and we truly appreciate our members and guests that support the charity. Every day we do something we love and that is special to us.

“We pride ourselves on delivering the very best for people and with these new golf clubs on order we cannot wait to let people use them. Seeing smiles on people's faces that visit us makes our work meaningful.”

Fiona Mitchell, Bellway South London Sales Manager, said: “Getting involved in sport is an excellent way to learn new skills, improve teamwork abilities and socialise with others and so Warren Clark Golfing Dreams is providing immense benefits in an inclusive way.

“We are therefore very pleased to be able to support this charity by giving a donation to be spent on golfing equipment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellway South London is building a selection of homes available for sale across Surrey and the South East.

For more information, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/south-london or call the sales team on 01293 306782.