Housebuilder gives students a lesson in all things housebuilding through an interactive day

Students at Hazelwick School in Crawley were given a lesson in all things housebuilding during a visit to the Taylor Wimpey Ockley Park development in Hassocks.

Twelve Year 10 students, aged 14 and 15, were invited to witness the work that goes into creating new homes and communities, with the visit organised as part of their studies.

The housebuilder set up a tour of the development and allowed students to simulate the role of their site team by performing checks on a completed home.

Luke Williams, Site Manager at Ockley Park, then delivered a presentation on Taylor Wimpey and the Ockley Park development, informing students of the career opportunities that are available with the housebuilder and gave insight into the land acquisition, planning and development design and creation processes. The presentation also reiterated Taylor Wimpey’s longstanding commitment to health and safety for its workforce and sustainable building practices both on and off site.

Sarah Andrews, Careers Lead at Hazelwick School, said: “It was brilliant that the students got to don their hard hats and visit Ockley Park. Being able to show them around a real building site and see everything in action was an excellent opportunity for our school. We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for reaching out to us and laying on this interactive opportunity for our students.”

Luke Williams, Taylor Wimpey Site Manager at Ockley Park, said: “My team and I at Ockley Park had a wonderful time hosting the Year 10 students and are thrilled they gained so much from their visit to our development.”

Mary O Brien, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re always looking to support the wider community that our developments form a part of, and demonstrate to them through action that we’re looking to positively impact their area. In this spirit, we really enjoyed welcoming Hazelwick School students and staff to Ockley Park, and would like to thank them for showing such a keen interest in our development. ”