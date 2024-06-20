Housebuilder helps home pollinators at its East Sussex development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have partnered with Sussex Green Living to provide a safe haven for pollinators across East Sussex, by installing Pollinator Education Stations at its Ersham Park and Meadowburne Place developments.

The partnership aligns with the housebuilders’ commitment to nurturing nature and supporting local biodiversity across its new homes developments, encouraging more sustainable ways of living. Sussex Green Living is a multi-award-winning charity that educates and provides community facilities and initiatives that have a positive impact on the planet.

With an ongoing decline in pollinators due to habitat loss*, it is essential to supply a place of shelter during their time of pollination. Insects are a vital part of the UK’s agricultural economy and play a crucial role in food supply as they support plants to reproduce**.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilders sponsored two MAXI Pollinator Education Stations that were installed by Sussex Green Living at both its Ersham Park and Meadowburne Place sites. Residents and local community groups were invited to the developments to bring plants and herbs to fill the stations.

Submitted article

Sussex Green Living is a multi-award-winning charity that educates and provides community facilities and initiatives that have a positive impact on the planet.

Carrie Cort, CEO at Sussex Green Living, commented: “Installing Pollinator Education Stations at both developments is a great way to support the local pollinators. The role of the stations allows a place for insects to shelter, breed and rest during their vital pollination mission.

“There was a great turn out the installation, and it is amazing to see so many cuttings and plants to fill the stations. We look forward to seeing Ersham Park and Meadowburne Place become a thriving hub for pollinators.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Dowling Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties commented: “As a responsible housebuilder, we are committed to delivering sustainable new homes developments that benefit both local wildlife and our residents. Our Pollinator Education Stations at Ersham Park and Meadowburne Place will give pollinators a place to breed, and we hope our residents and the local communities will be inspired to create similar stations in their own gardens.”