Housebuilder helps school raise money for outdoor learning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A local housebuilder ensured children had lots of fun in the sun by sponsoring a bouncy obstacle course at a Walberton school’s summer fair.

Vistry Group, which is building new homes at its Linden Homes’ Avisford Grange development in Walberton, donated £250 to help pay for the giant inflatable attraction for nearby Walberton and Binsted CofE Primary School.

The school’s popular summer fair, which was held on Saturday, June 14, raised more than £4,200 which will go towards its outdoor play and learning (OPAL) initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event included a raffle, a barbecue and the inflatable obstacle course as well as a range of activities including face painting, hoop a toy and rides in carriages behind a small steam traction engine.

Students from Walberton and Binsted Primary next to the inflatable obstacle.

Vicky Lutyens, secretary at Walberton and Binsted Parents and Teachers Association, said: “We are very grateful to Vistry for its kind sponsorship of the bouncy castle, which was a real hit as always.

“Monies raised are going towards providing outdoor learning and sport equipment for the students to enjoy during break times – everything from balls to xylophones.”

This is the second time that Vistry has supported the school, having sponsored the inflatable obstacle course at its summer fair in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginny James, sales and marketing director for Vistry South East, said: “It was our pleasure to make a donation to sponsor the awesome inflatable obstacle course which had a line of children queueing up to have a go. It is lovely to hear that the fair was a roaring success and raised more than £4,000 for the school.

“It is heartening to know that the money raised will be used to pay for those extras that are not covered in the school’s normal budget. The funds will go towards outdoor learning equipment which will help enrich the pupils’ learning experience.

“As a company we strive to play a part in the local neighbourhood and to make a positive impact with local organisations. Our blossoming relationship with Walberton and Binsted CofE Primary School is that philosophy in practice.”

Vistry, which comprises Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes, is building 175 new homes at Avisford Grange, off Yapton Lane, Walberton.