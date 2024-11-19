Housebuilder improves road safety for school children in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As part of its ongoing commitment to working with the local community, Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has continued its support for the children of Portfield Primary Academy in Chichester by donating road safety equipment in support for Road Safety Week.

The donation from Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties includes hi-vis vests and reflective wrist bands which are designed to enhance visibility during darker hours. This follows Taylor Wimpey’s support earlier in the year where the housebuilder funded the schools forest trip.

Road Safety Week, which takes place from 17th to 23rd of November 2024, is designed to educate children, young people and parents about the dangers on roads and provide steps to help keep children stay safe near roads and help prevent deaths and injuries.

Andrew Strong, Head Teacher at Portfield Primary Academy, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their generous support. The hi-vis vests and reflective bands will make a real difference to our children’s safety, especially as the evenings grow darker. It’s wonderful to see a local business so committed to the wellbeing of our students and our community.”

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: "We are delighted to continue our support for Portfield Primary Academy. Road Safety Week is a fantastic initiative, and we hope that our donations will help to keep the children safe when out on school trips or walking to and from school.”