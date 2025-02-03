Housebuilder inspires creativity in Bognor schoolchildren with flag design competition
The initiative challenged the children at the school to get creative and design a flag welcoming visitors to the housebuilder’s Regis Park development in Bognor Regis. The winning design was Year 6 pupil Lily Balabka, aged 10. The colourful design with the words ‘Welcome to Regis Park’ was chosen by Taylor Wimpey and Lily received a £50 gift voucher from Taylor Wimpey for their outstanding entry.
As a thank you for taking part in the competition the housebuilder also made a £250 donation to the school which will go towards enhancing the schools library, enabling the purchase of new books.
Cathryn Easton, the Head of Rose Green Junior School, said: “We send our thanks to Taylor Wimpey for organising this competition for our children to be involved in a community competition. Children across our school have enjoyed creating their flag designs and we were proud of the entries they made.”
Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are delighted with Lily’s colourful flag design which creates the perfect welcome for people visiting our Regis Park development.
“We are also pleased to help support Rose Green Junior School with the purchase of some new books. We hope that this will help to enrich the library's offerings and encourage a love for reading and learning among all children.”