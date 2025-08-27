Housebuilder kickstarts fundraising for Storrington Football Club with £5,000 donation

Local housebuilder Croudace Homes has recently donated £5,000 to support Storrington Football Club, which is close to its upcoming White Stork Vale development in Storrington, West Sussex. The donation will kickstart the community football club’s efforts to fundraise in excess of £40,000, only part funded by the FA, to undertake grounds work in line with FA Ground Grading requirements.

Formed in 1882, Storrington Football Club is a pillar of the local community. Today, the club has 12 youth teams and four senior teams including the U8s team which is sponsored by Croudace Homes and partially coached by the housebuilder’s Building Director, Liam Chapman. The club is volunteer based, with 50 volunteers in total looking after coaching welfare and committees, infrastructure management and more. Storrington Football Club brings together local children, allowing them a space to develop and nurture their skills, with a focus on team playing.

Andrew Philpot, Chairman of Storrington Football Club, said: “Our club is a proud community hub, from nurturing our youth teams to seeing the success of our player pathway all the way through to our First Team’s success in the Southern Combination Football League. Unfortunately, due to FA requirements around ground regulations for Step 6 football, a significant amount of work must be undertaken by the club. As these works are extremely costly and could not be completed by the deadline, our First Team have been relegated to a Lower Division until we can conduct the remediation works. We are extremely appreciative of Croudace Homes’ donation to kickstart our fundraising, and would be grateful for any donations to further support our efforts and ensure our First Team is back where they belong.”

Liam Chapman, Building Director at Croudace Homes South Thames, said: “Storrington Football Club plays a vital role in bringing together the local community, which I have experienced first hand since moving here five years ago. Croudace has a longstanding relationship with the club through sponsoring the U9s team, which I also coach. We are pleased to kickstart greater fundraising efforts to bring the club up to FA regulations, which will ensure the teams are rewarded for their success and can continue to progress through the football leagues.”

White Stork Vale will offer a collection of 40 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes close to Storrington Football Club. The development is set to launch this autumn, with first completions anticipated in summer 2026.

To donate to Storrington Football Club in support of rebuilding the club’s grounds, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-storrington-community-fc-kick-off-with-new-improvements

For more information, visit www.croudacehomes.co.uk or call the team today at 01883 346464.