Housebuilder lays foundations of care with gift to children’s hospice

Local housebuilder Dandara South East has donated £1,000 worth of specialist sensory toys to Hospice in the Weald for Children, supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families across the region.

The contribution from the housebuilder, who has recently built homes nearby at Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields in Crowborough, has provided a range of equipment designed to support therapeutic play, including a hand strengthening kit, vibration and massage set, light-up toys and light panel exploration tray – all tailored to enhance sensory development and interaction.

Known for providing free compassionate care for terminally ill adults and their loved ones in Kent and East Sussex since 1980, Hospice in the Weald extended its support to launch its service for children and young people two years ago.

The specialist team offers respite care at home, including creative and sensory activities, hospital support, bereavement care and family guidance. Currently supporting over 40 children and family members, the team aims to reach even more families by the end of the year.

Emma Fearn, Sales & Marketing Director at Dandara South East, commented: “Hospice in the Weald for Children is doing such important work – not only supporting families facing unimaginable challenges but also creating space for children to play, grow and just be children. As a housebuilder rooted in the local community, we’re proud to contribute something that supports this mission in a meaningful way.”

Fiona Ashmore, Lead Children's Nurse at Hospice in the Weald for Children, added: “We believe in children being able to enjoy childhood as children, rather than as patients, and with contributions like this one made by Dandara, we are able to turn such thinking into a reality. We would like to thank Dandara for their support, which will help us continue to ensure the children and young people we care for get to experience the joy of childhood through sensory play and fun.”

Dandara South East has recently completed two new developments in Crowborough – Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields – and continues to support initiatives that have a direct, positive impact on the surrounding community. A range of three-, four- and five-bedroom homes are now available at both locations, with prices starting from £410,000 for a three-bedroom home at Braeburn Fields.

To find out more about Pearmain Place, Braeburn Fields or Dandara, call 01892 349 097 or visit us at www.dandara.com.