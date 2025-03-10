Housebuilder makes donation to Hailsham foodbank

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has made a £200 donation to Hailsham Foodbank, located near its Swingate Park development.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having opened its doors in 2012, Hailsham Foodbank provides support and relief for families throughout the local area by offering three days’ supply of nutritionally balanced food.

The donation from Taylor Wimpey will provide financial relief for the foodbank and the team of dedicated volunteers following the charity's busiest time of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between April 2023 and March 2024, Hailsham Foodbank provided over 5,929 emergency food parcels to individuals and families throughout Hailsham.

TW South Thames - Community Chest donation to Hailsham Foodbank

Julie Coates, Foodbank Manager at Hailsham Foodbank, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for such a kind donation. As a charity, donations such as these are vital to ensure we can continue supporting those in the community that require the additional support. The team at Hailsham Foodbank are truly grateful and we look forward to further opportunities to work with the Taylor Wimpey team.”

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames said: “We recognise the increasing pressures that rising food costs and homelessness are placing on charities like Hailsham Foodbank.

“Hailsham Foodbank is a pillar in the community and we’re proud to have made a contribution to the running of its operations. We hope this donation can be of use to Hailsham Foodbank as it continues its invaluable work.”

For more information about Hailsham Foodbank, visit https://hailsham.foodbank.org.uk.