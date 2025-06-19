Housebuilder provides new tree for Hassocks community

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has funded the installation of a new field maple tree at Adastra Park, near its Friars Oak development.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames and Hassocks Parish Council worked together to install a new addition to the landscape at Adastra Park for the benefit of local residents, as well as the local wildlife which has made Hassocks its home.

Having decided on the most suitable type of tree based on the local soil, environment and proposed location, the housebuilder then provided a £500 donation to cover the cost of the sapling, planting materials and a commemorative plaque.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Protecting animal and plant life on our developments and in the areas we build is extremely important to us. We are delighted to have been able to work with Hassocks Parish Council to provide this tree for Hassocks in Adastra Park.”

Taylor Wimpey is currently building new homes at Friars Oak. For more information on the homes available, please call 01273 894366 or visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks-/friars-oak.