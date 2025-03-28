Housebuilder raises over £13,000 for Great Tommy Sleepout at Ryebank Gate, Yapton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties recently took part in The Great Tommy Sleepout, with several staff members camping overnight at its Ryebank Gate development in Yapton, West Sussex to raise money for the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI).

The Great Tommy Sleepout is an award-winning fundraising campaign organised by the RBLI each year. In 2024, the charity raised £1.2 million from the Great Tommy sleepout [1], which supported veterans experiencing homelessness.

Working with veterans for the last 100 years, the RBLI aims to support the Armed Forces community with employment and housing opportunities as they navigate life after service.

This year, Barratt Redrow was one of the main sponsors of the campaign, with 14 of its staff members from its Southern Counties division showing their support, as they slept outside Ryebank Gate in Yapton overnight. The team raised over £13,000 which will support veterans with a place to live.

Julian Hodder, Managing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “We take great pride in coming together and raising funds for those who have served our country. It was a fantastic experience to camp out on one of our developments, and thankfully the weather was on our side!

“We share the same belief as the RBLI that everyone deserves a home, especially those who have served the nation, and we’re pleased to support such a meaningful cause that helps veterans transition to life after service.”