Housebuilder secures approval for further new and affordable homes in North Horsham

206 new, high-quality homes - 26 of which will be affordable - and infrastructure are coming to North Horsham. The wider masterplan will provide shops, community facilities, a new Bohunt School, a sports hub, business park and expansive open green space.

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) has secured Reserved Matters Approval from Horsham District Council for 206 much-needed, high-quality homes in North Horsham, 26 of which will be affordable with a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership options. The site comprises Parcels 5 and 6 of the wider 2,750 home Mowbray development.

Cala’s plans will provide a choice for house hunters, including a range of one- and two-bedroom flats and one, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom houses. The mix of options means there will be suitable homes for first-time buyers, families, and downsizers.

All homes on site will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps – a low carbon heating solution - to help residents reduce their carbon emissions. Furthermore, the homes will be built with a timber frame which has been shown to have up to 20 per cent less embodied carbon than a typical masonry build. For customers, timber frame could help reduce energy use compared to a traditional masonry structure by offering improved thermal efficiency.

An earlier phase of Cala's development

Measures to support wildlife will also be incorporated into the fabric of all homes, including bird nesting features and bat boxes through Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy – an initiative to support and enhance local wildlife through simple and effective interventions.

Jessica Sparkes, Head of Planning at Cala (South Home Counties) commented:

“We’re delighted to secure Reserved Matters approval for the next high-quality phase to be delivered, adding to the existing Cala homes, infrastructure and benefits that are being delivered across the masterplan.

“Horsham District Council has identified that more than 5,000 new homes are needed across the district before the end of the decade, and these proposals will help contribute towards that provision.”