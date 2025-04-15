Housebuilder shares Easter egg-citement with chocolate-filled donation to Hastings children’s charity
The housebuilder’s colleagues based in the South donated boxes of chocolatey treats for the charity to distribute to those it will be supporting this Easter.
Charity For Kids helps disabled, sick and terminally ill children and their families across Hastings & Rother by providing the specialist equipment needed to support them day-to-day.
Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “At Orbit Homes we understand how important the support provided by Charity For Kids is, and our team wanted to show their appreciation with this small collection of treats. We hope this donation will help the charity spread the Easter joy with the children and families they’ll be helping this month.”
Patsy Walker from Charity for Kids said: “We would like to thank Orbit Homes for their wonderful donation, and we’ve been very busy delivering these Easter eggs to lots of very happy children. The charity is run entirely by volunteers and without the donations we receive we would not be able to make a difference to the many children that we have helped.”
To find out more about Charity for Kids and how to get involved with fundraising, please visit www.charityforkids.co.uk
For more information about Orbit Homes, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk