Housebuilder sponsors prize stand at school’s Christmas fair

Children enjoyed prizes at a Christmas fair in Crowborough on Saturday, November 30, thanks to a donation by Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder.

The festive event was held at Sir Henry Fermor Church of England Primary School, just a mile-and-a-half from Vistry’s Ashdown Gardens development, where homes are being built under the Linden Homes brand.

Vistry donated £200 to the event organisers – parent-teacher association Friends of Fermor School – to buy prizes for the fair’s dedicated games hall.

Children from Year 5 and Year 6 had used their creativity to help come up with the games that were available to play, and winners of the games earned stamps which could be collected and exchanged in return for a prize at the Linden Homes-sponsored prize stand.

‘Knock santa down the chimney’, just one of the games created by the pupils at Sir Henry Fermor

This is the third time the company has supported the school, donating money for prizes at last year’s Christmas fair and this year’s summer fair. All three events have raised money to support activities at the school.

Emily Ward, a volunteer from Friends of Fermor School, said: “Thank you so very much to Vistry for their donation to Friends of Fermor. Our fundraising is so important for the school as it helps to go towards extras that otherwise couldn’t happen.”

Friends of Fermor School is currently raising funds to subsidise the cost of school trips to help make them more affordable for families. The group has previously raised money for a whole class set of 32 laptops, an outdoor wooden classroom, smart screens for classrooms and Key Stage 1 playground equipment.

Ginny James, sales and marketing director for Vistry South East, said: “It is so important to us that we build strong relationships with the local community as we build new homes nearby, which is why we are so pleased to work with Friends of Fermor again to help support their fundraising efforts.

A snapshot of the prize table which was sponsored by Vistry Group’s Linden Homes

“The fair’s dedicated games room is a great idea which is made all the more special because the children can put their own spin on the games they want to have.

“I’m happy to hear that the event was a success but I’m even more thrilled that the money raised from this event is going towards making opportunities such as school trips more accessible for all children.”

Vistry South East is currently building 119 new Linden Homes properties at Ashdown Gardens, off Eridge Road in the town. The company is also building new homes under its Linden Homes and Bovis Homes brands at Meadow View, off Walshes Road.