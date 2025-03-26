Housebuilder submits proposals for new and affordable homes in Ringles Cross, Uckfield

Cala Homes (South Home Counties) has submitted a Reserved Matters application to Wealden District Council to bring new homes to Ringles Cross, Sussex.

The homebuilder has proposed the delivery of 60 much-needed, high-quality homes on Land at Mockbeggars Farm, 35% of which will be affordable with a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership options.

Cala’s plans would provide a choice for house hunters, including a range of one- two-, three- and four- bedroom homes. The mix of options means there will be suitable homes for first-time buyers, families, and downsizers.

The detailed application follows outline planning permission, granted in early 2024 for the site following an appeal.

CGI of the planned development

All homes on site will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps – a low carbon heating solution - to help residents reduce their carbon emissions. Furthermore, the homes will be built with a timber frame which has been shown to have up to 20 per cent less embodied carbon than a typical masonry build. For customers, timber frame could help reduce energy use compared to a traditional masonry structure by offering improved thermal efficiency.

Measures to support wildlife will also be incorporated into the fabric of all homes, including bird nesting features and bat boxes through Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy – an initiative to support and enhance local wildlife through simple and effective interventions.

Cala has also made a commitment to establishing a Community Pledge on the new development. Each Pledge will bring together a bespoke programme of activity designed to address specific community needs. Activity could include financial support, volunteering, schools’ programmes and more. These Pledges have been created in collaboration with the local community, and to help further understand local needs, Cala is welcoming thoughts and feedback via [email protected].

Jessica Sparkes, Head of Planning at Cala (South Home Counties) commented: “We’re delighted to submit our proposals for new homes in Ringles Cross. More than 1,400 new homes are needed each year in the Wealden Council area, and average delivery over the last 3 years has been a little over 900 homes each year. This isn’t just a housing shortfall – it represents nearly 500 people that could’ve bought their first home, or growing families wanting to move into larger homes.

“As well as assisting the Council in reducing the significant under supply of housing within the district, the proposed new community would also provide nearly £2 million towards local services and infrastructure. Additionally, we will deliver further support through our Community Pledge initiative and welcome local people’s thoughts and feedback.”