Housebuilder supports Arundel children’s hospice

Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division has donated £3,000 to support Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice near Arundel.

Chestnut Tree House provides hospice care services and community support for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions in Sussex and South East Hampshire.

“We exist to give children and families who know they don’t have long together the chance to live life to the full and say goodbye in the way that is right for them,” said Hannah Seltzer, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Chestnut Tree House.

“We can do this thanks to the amazing donations we receive from the local community and businesses like Barratt David Wilson Homes. We are so grateful for their generosity, which will enable us to continue caring for around 300 children and young people each year, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes.”

Tamsin Nichols, Marketing Co-ordinator at Barratt David Wilson Homes Southampton Division, said: “We are committed to supporting good causes in the areas where we’re building. The work that Chestnut Tree House does for children and their families is incredible and we are delighted to be able to help them.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Community Fund is a dedicated financial resource that helps to support local causes which improve the quality of life for those living in the region.

The housebuilder is building new homes across the region, including Nursery Fields in North Bersted, Sylvan Meadows in Arundel and Highgrove Farm in Bosham.