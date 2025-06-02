Housebuilder supports Bognor Regis Carnival's 10 year anniversary
This year's carnival featured a diverse array of floats and performances, all contributing to the festive atmosphere. Classes in the parade competed for prize money, which supports local community groups and clubs, reinforcing the carnival's commitment to community welfare.
Sarah Boote-Cook, Chair for Bognor Regis Carnival said: “This year was another fabulous community carnival here in Bognor Regis, and it was totally ‘Out of this World’. Without the generous commitment of our sponsors, including Taylor Wimpey, events like this would just not be possible.”
Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We are thrilled to support the Bognor Regis Carnival and celebrate its incredible 10 year anniversary. Events like this are the heart of the community, and it’s lovely to see so many people come together. At Taylor Wimpey, we’re proud to support the community so close to our Regis Park development in Bognor Regis.”
The sponsorship from Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties underscores its dedication to fostering community spirit and supporting local initiatives in the areas in which it builds., particularly to the local community of Bognor Regis.
For more information about Bognor Regis Carnival, visit https://www.bognorregiscarnival.com/
To find out more about the homes available at Regis Park, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bognor-regis/regis-park