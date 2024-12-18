Housebuilder supports local community with donation to Crowborough Foodbank
This year, Trussell's UK-wide Foodbank community distributed more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship, a 94% increase over the past five years[1]. With the winter season bringing heightened demands, supporting local foodbanks is more vital than ever.
To lend a helping hand to the community, Dandara, who is building homes nearby at Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields, has donated £500 to Crowborough Foodbank which will be used to purchase fresh food for their clients in the lead up to Christmas.
Emma Fern, Sales Director at Dandara South East commented: “Crowborough Foodbank are doing an excellent job at creating impactful changes in the Crowborough area, and we appreciate the effort they make each week to ensure fresh food is available to those that need it. This donation is only a small part of the larger work they’re doing for our local community, and we’re proud to support everyone involved. As we build homes nearby, it’s important for us to support inspiring local organisations like Crowborough Foodbank.”
Mike Cooke, Foodbank Coordinator, adds: “Many people associate the holidays with community and festive cheer, but for those struggling to put food on the table, the Christmas period becomes an incredibly isolating and difficult time. We have 130 volunteers helping to create a safe space for those in need of support, where they’re able to eat, talk and receive the help they need. Dandara’s donation will play an important part in our progress in stopping hunger in our local area, and seeing people not just fed, but nourished, this festive period.”