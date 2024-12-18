Housebuilder supports local community with donation to Hawkhurst Foodbank

Independent housebuilder Dandara is supporting the Hawkhurst community this Christmas with a £500 donation to the Food 4 Families (F4F) Hawkhurst Foodbank, which will go towards an advice service for their clients.

This year, Trussell's UK-wide Foodbank community distributed more than 3.1 million emergency food parcels to people facing hardship, a 94% increase over the past five years[1]. With the winter season bringing heightened demands, supporting local foodbanks is more vital than ever.

To lend a helping hand to the community, Dandara, who is building homes nearby at The Russetts, has donated £500 to F4F Hawkhurst Foodbank which will be used to establish an advice service, allowing a qualified adviser to attend their sessions and provide support and advice to those who may need it.

Emma Fern, Sales Director at Dandara South East commented: “As we build homes in the Hawkhurst area, it’s crucial we support groups like the F4F Hawkhurst Foodbank, who are providing unparallelled support for the local people that need it most. We hope this donation will help them in their continued work to foster an inclusive and caring community, particularly at Christmas time, when loneliness can be at an all time high. We’re proud to support their fantastic adviser service.”

Clare Escombe, Chair of Hawkhurst Community Support Group, adds: “At F4F Hawkhurst Foodbank, we aim to go above and beyond just providing food for our clients. Foodbanks are integral to the community, and in order to make a difference to the lives of our clients, we want to help them both physically and emotionally. We currently do not have a local Citizen’s Advice in Hawkhurst, so Dandara’s donation has created an exciting opportunity for us to push forward in offering new support options for those in need of our help.”

