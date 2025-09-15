Housebuilder supports new veterinary clinic in Sussex

Taylor Wimpey South Thames has made a £250 donation to Hawthorn Veterinary Clinic, located near to its Ockley Park and Friars Oak developments in Hassocks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder provided Hawthorn Vets with a £250 donation to celebrate the grand opening of its Hassocks clinic, which took place on Thursday 7th August.

Hawthorn Vets provides expert veterinary care alongside access to the latest cutting-edge facilities for pets and their owners throughout the West Sussex region. The experienced team undertakes ongoing training to ensure they continue to provide the best care and treatment for pets that they possibly can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donation from Taylor Wimpey has been dedicated to the overall running costs of the clinic.

A photo of Hawthorn Veterinary Clinic in Hassocks

Danielle Kaelin, Practice Manager and Associate Director at Hawthorn Vets, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for such a kind donation. We’re pleased to have opened our new Hassocks Clinic and are looking forward to providing what we hope and trust will be an excellent service for our Sussex clients and their pets.

“We know how amazing pets of all kinds are and how much love our clients give them. We never take that for granted, nor the trust that they place in us to take care of them and help them as much as we can. We’re truly grateful for the donation, and are excited to work with the Taylor Wimpey team again.”

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames said: “We’re proud to have supported Hawthorn Vets as they begin their work in the Hassocks area. We’re sure that the addition of the clinic will be of great benefit to the people and furry friends that make up the wider Hassocks community, so we were only too happy to make a donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also pleased to hear the grand opening was such a success, and that the donation has been put to good use already. We look forward to future opportunities working with the clinic as it continues its important work of caring for local pets.”

A photo at Hawthorn Veterinary Clinic in Hassocks

For more information about Hawthorn Vets, visit https://www.hawthornvets.co.uk/surgeries/hassocks.

Ockley Park currently has a variety of two bedroom apartments, as well as two three, four and five bedroom homes, that are available to buy, with prices starting from £299,950. For information on the homes available at Ockley Park, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks/ockley-park.