Housebuilder supports record-breaking Angmering Christmas event raising funds for charity

To mark the festive season, the Angmering community came together for a magical celebration at the annual Angmering Christmas event.

Thanks to the generous support of Redrow Southern Counties, the event was a huge success, drawing record attendance and raising significant funds for local charity, Lavinia Norfolk Centre.

Redrow’s £500 donation helped purchase Father Christmas gifts and raffle prizes, both of which helped make the evening unforgettable for the village. The raffle featured more than 50 prizes from local businesses, including experience vouchers, hampers, meals at local restaurants and children’s crafts. With over 700 children visiting Father Christmas and an impressive £800 raised from the raffle, the event exceeded all expectations.

Katie Herr, Clerk and RFO to Angmering Parish Council, commented: “We are incredibly grateful to Redrow for their generous contribution. Their support helped us bring together the community for a fun and festive evening while raising vital funds for the Lavinia Norfolk Centre. The event was a wonderful opportunity for the village to come together and celebrate the season, and Redrow’s involvement made it all possible.”

Angmering Christmas Event 2024

The funds raised will directly benefit the Lavina Norfolk Centre, a specialist support school for students with physical or sensory impairments. The school has high aspirations for all students and the school’s ethos of total inclusion plays a central role in the Angmering community.

In addition to supporting the raffle and Father Christmas grotto, Redrow’s donation also helped fund the purchase of new Christmas lights for the village’s Memory Tree, which has become a beloved part of the community’s Christmas celebrations.

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, added: “We are grateful to have been a part of this festive event. It is great to see the community come together and we’re proud to support the important work of the Lavinia Norfolk Centre.

