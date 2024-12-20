Housebuilder supports South Downs Santa’s Grotto in Hassocks

Taylor Wimpey South Thames have joined forces with the South Downs Santa’s Grotto in Hassocks to deliver a Christmas surprise to two lucky competition winners.

Following on from last year’s support of the permanent grotto, which is situated at South Downs Nurseries and Garden Centre, the housebuilder donated two £250 hampers to the Budding Foundation for their online raffle and in-person raffle.

The online raffle has already been drawn and has raised £1200 which will be used to support local young people in need, particularly focusing on those living in deprivation and poverty. The in-person raffle will be drawn on the 20th December and has also already raised over £1000.

Over 5500 people are estimated to have visited the South Downs Santa’s Grotto this year. The Budding Foundation also arranged exclusive visits for local special needs schools, children with learning and mobility issues, together with young families supported by the YMCA.

Online winners

The grotto was established by Tates of Sussex and The Budding Foundation, a registered charity raising funds to help improve the lives of young people in Sussex, with the emphasis on those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.

The charity was founded by Clive Gravett and his daughter Kate in July 2013, and they have since raised over £400,000 to date. They also work closely with other local charities, local authorities, schools, colleges and food banks.

Clive Gravett, Founder and Trustee of The Budding Foundation, said: “The generosity Taylor Wimpey has shown in once again sponsoring our Christmas Hamper Raffles is very much appreciated. The considerable funds raised will help to support local young people in need throughout Sussex.”

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said “It’s been a pleasure to once again combine forces with Clive and the Budding Foundation team to provide two wonderful hampers as part of the South Downs Santa’s Grotto’s incredible festive offering. We’ve been amazed by the sheer number of people that have gone along to have an afternoon or evening’s festive fun, and look forward to discovering the final amount raised for such a wonderful cause.”

Taylor Wimpey are building a variety of homes in Hassocks at both their Ockley Park and Friars Oak developments. To find out more, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks.