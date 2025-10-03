Housebuilder teams up to keep West Wittering Beach clean with litter pick volunteering

Colleagues from Dandara Southern recently swapped their hardhats for litter pickers as they headed to West Wittering Beach to take part in a community beach clean-up.

The clean-up saw the team remove litter and debris from the beach to help preserve the natural landscape and protect local marine life. This initiative is part of Dandara’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and community engagement across the regions where it builds.

Located just a short walk from Dandara’s Wittering Place development, West Wittering Beach is one of the South Coast’s most popular beauty spots. Known for its sandy shoreline, rare salt marshes and Blue Flag status, the beach attracts thousands of visitors each year and provides a vital habitat for local wildlife. Maintaining its natural charm is a shared responsibility among residents, businesses, and conservation groups.

Equipped with gloves, bags and litter pickers, the Dandara team worked in partnership with the West Wittering Estate, which manages the beach and surrounding area, as they dedicated time to preserve the beach’s ecological and recreational value.

Emma Thomson, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, said: “As a responsible housebuilder, we believe in taking care of the communities and natural environments where we build. West Wittering is such a treasured part of the local landscape, and we were proud to spend the day giving back by helping to keep it clean and safe for everyone who enjoys it.”

This volunteering effort adds to Dandara’s wider community initiatives, which include supporting schools, local charities and environmental causes across the South of England.

Dandara is currently selling new homes at Wittering Place, a development just minutes from West Wittering Beach. A range of stylish two, three and four-bedroom homes are available. Prices start from £625,000 for a three bedroom home.

To find out more about Wittering Place or Dandara Southern, visit www.dandara.com