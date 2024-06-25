Housebuilder urges children to avoid construction sites during interactive school visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Representatives from local housebuilder Cala Homes visited Arundel Church of England Primary School (ACE) in Arundel last week to speak to the children and educate them on the homebuilding industry and the dangers of playing in and around construction sites.

The Year 3 and 4 classes at ACE enjoyed an interactive assembly, which covered the history of housebuilding, as well as the variety of fantastic and varied career opportunities available within the construction industry, but there was also a warning about the dangers of entering construction areas unsupervised.

Cala’s construction team, including Janice Challen, Construction Administrator, visited ACE pupils to discuss how Cala keeps its nearby Langmead Place development safe, with children able to watch a video created especially by Cala to help highlight some of the common hidden dangers that can be found on building sites.

Stay Safe, Stay Away also provides a range of curriculum-based activities including designing a site safety poster and writing a news article.

Cala Homes representatives presenting the session at Arundel Church of England Primary School.

The initiative is a core part of Cala Homes’ Community Pledge, the housebuilder’s commitment to bring meaningful investment to its local communities.

Janice said: “The safety of the communities that we build in is our top priority and therefore, it is extremely important to us that we spread the message to children that construction sites are not somewhere to play. The Stay Safe Stay Away programme is designed with children’s safety in mind and although we ensure all Cala sites are secure, we always want to remind young people around the dangers of a construction area.

“The message behind the session is a serious one but we hope that our animated presentation and fun activities engaged the children and helped them to really understand the topic.

“This initiative also aims to bring to life at grassroots level how new homes are developed and how housebuilders help to create sustainable new communities. We also wanted to showcase to young people the many different jobs involved in building homes, from land buying and construction to sustainability, and we hope the children enjoyed the session as much as we did.”

Cala Homes representatives with teachers from Arundel Church of England PrimarySchool

Mrs Sue Bingham, Public Relations & Communications Manager of ACE, said: "We would like to say a massive thank you to Cala Homes for running their Stay Safe Stay Away programme at our school.

“As always, our top priority is making sure our pupils are safe in and outside of school grounds and the Cala team shared key information with the children about the dangers of building sites as well as provided an extremely engaging background on the construction industry.”