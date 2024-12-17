Housebuilder wraps up wreaths in time for the holidays at Brookwood Meadows, Eastbourne

David Wilson Homes has kickstarted Christmas celebrations in Eastbourne, by hosting a festive wreath-making workshop for residents with local florist, Nicola Evans from Beau-K Florist.

To mark the festive season, residents came together for a hands-on demonstration, to learn more about the process of wreath-making. Guests then put their skills to the test by making unique door wreaths with natural and sustainable materials, including baubles, pinecones and fruit slices.

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “The workshop was a great opportunity to bring neighbours together to create festive wreaths and decorate their own homes this Christmas. Everyone really enjoyed it and we hope it got those involved in the festive spirit!”

Nicola Evans, owner of Beau-K Florist, added: “It was fantastic to deliver such a hands-on workshop and see everyone have so much fun. Wreath making is a great way to unwind, learn a new skill, and create something truly personal to put on your door this season.”