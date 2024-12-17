Housebuilder wraps up wreaths in time for the holidays at Ecclesden Park, Littlehampton

David Wilson Homes has kickstarted Christmas celebrations in Littlehampton, by hosting a festive wreath-making workshop for residents with local florist, Jessica Lila.

To mark the festive season, residents came together for a hands-on demonstration, to learn more about the process of wreath-making. Guests then put their skills to the test by making unique door wreaths with natural and sustainable materials, including holly, pinecones, and clementine slices.

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “Our residents loved the opportunity to learn new creative skills with Jessica and to hand craft their own bespoke wreaths. For many of our residents, this will be their first Christmas in their new home, so it was wonderful to bring them together in this way.”

Florist, Jessica Lila, added: “It was fantastic to deliver this hands-on workshop and to see how creative and unique everyone was in their approach to making their decoration. The development will certainly be looking festive with the new wreaths on the door!”