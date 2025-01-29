Housebuilder’s bricklaying apprentice wins Young Builder Of The Year Award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Janey Elliott (21), bricklaying apprentice at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, has been awarded the Young Builder of the Year Award 2024.

The award, hosted by Youthbuild UK's Honorary President, Sir John Hayes MP, recognises 14–24-year-olds who have overcome significant barriers to secure employment or further training within the construction industry. With nominees recognised for their resilience with personal and societal challenges, those shortlisted were invited to the Awards Ceremony at the House of Commons in London late last year.

Having been an apprentice at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties since August 2023, Janey is due to complete her bricklaying qualification this year. Currently working at Barratt Homes’ Hawthorn Grove and David Wilson Homes Brookwood Meadows developments in Westham, her responsibilities include pointing slabs, laying bricks and insulating plots.

Janey Elliott, Apprentice at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “As a proud Neurodivergent woman with autism, this award has proven to myself and others in my position, that anyone can become a bricklayer. Working on site has enabled me to overcome any obstacles that I may be faced with on a construction site. The team have been fantastic in supporting me day-to-day, and really helped my confidence.”

L-R: Julian Hodder, Janey Elliott, Blair Harvey

Julian Hodder, Managing Director of Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, added: “It is remarkable to see one of our talented apprentices be recognised for her talent and commitment to bricklaying. Laying a fantastic foundation to her construction career, Janey is a real credit to our young apprentices, and we know she will achieve so much more after completing her scheme with us.”

To find out more about its apprenticeship schemes and the new homes available, please visit www.barratthomes.co.uk / www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8499.