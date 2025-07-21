Housebuilder's £500 donation helps Eastbourne celebrate Armed Forces Day for second consecutive year

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is proud to announce its continued support for this year's Eastbourne Armed Forces Day event, making a donation towards the running costs.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second consecutive year, Taylor Wimpey joined local businesses as a sponsor of the event by donating £500 towards the running costs of the town’s celebration of the armed forces community.

The event, organised by Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC, took place on Saturday 28th June 2025 and offered the wider Eastbourne community a chance to recognise its residents serving, or who have served, in a branch of the armed forces, and to thank them for their service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the family event featured a Chinook Flypast, a performance from the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, a falconry display, live entertainment, and refreshments.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames continues its support for Eastbourne Armed Forces Day.

Allan Leith, Chairman at Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC, said: “We are incredibly grateful for Taylor Wimpey's continued support of Eastbourne Armed Forces Day. This generous donation helped us to organise a memorable event that truly honours the dedication and sacrifice of our serving personnel, veterans, and their families. It's vital that we continue to show our appreciation for all they do, and this sponsorship allowed us to make the day special for everyone involved.”

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “It is truly an honour to be a part of Eastbourne Armed Forces Day for the second year running. We’re committed to building strong and supportive communities that look after each other, and recognising the immense contributions of our armed forces personnel, both past and present, is extremely important to us. We hope our donation made this year's event a memorable and successful celebration of their dedication to our country.”

Swingate Park is currently offering a range of two, three and four bedroom homes, with prices starting from £335,000. The community, located on New Road, Hellingly has local amenities such as supermarkets, pubs and leisure facilities on the doorstep, in addition to well-regarded schools and useful transport links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swingate Park in Hellingly, Hailsham offers a range of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes from £335,000, with some available to view now! Located directly opposite Hellingly Country Park, the development provides residents with plenty of open green spaces.

Taylor Wimpey South Thames continues its support for Eastbourne Armed Forces Day

Did you know that 9 out of 10 customers recommend Taylor Wimpey, according to the Home Builders Federation?

With a range of moving offers available such as Stamp Duty contribution or help towards your deposit, now is the ideal time to visit. For more information about Swingate Park, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hailsham/swingate-park.