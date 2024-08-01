Housebuilders support Yapton Gardening Group with £400 donation
The donation from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes, which are building homes at the Ryebank Gate development on Drove Lane in Yapton, will support the community gardening group with its programme of activity into 2025.
The Gardeners’ Society plans to organise keynote speakers from the horticultural industry to inspire its members and will work closely with the Yapton Eco Group on a children and young people’s project to inspire the next generation of gardeners.
With 75 members, Yapton & District Cottage Gardeners’ Society is one of the oldest horticultural groups in West Sussex. Its Spring, Summer & Autumn Show provides an opportunity for members to showcase their homegrown floral arrangements, produce, handicrafts and photographs.
The donation forms part of the housebuilders’ ongoing commitment to ecology and establishing projects with community groups to support pollinator species and the local environment.
Gill Henry, Treasurer & Membership Secretary at Yapton and District Cottage Gardeners’ Society, commented: “Our society is a fantastic way for us to bring the community together. As we gain more members, the donation from David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes will enable us to plan a busy schedule for 2025 and support new projects to help all ages develop their knowledge of the outdoors.”
Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, adds: “Yapton & District Cottage Gardeners’ Society was a fantastic supporter of our No Mow May campaign at Ryebank Gate, helping us to plant a range of pollinator friendly flowers on the development.
"Continuing our partnership with this donation towards its activity programme perfectly aligns with our commitment to enhancing green spaces, and we look forward to seeing the group launch its youth project over the coming months.”
Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes available at Ryebank Gate.
To find out more visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk or call 0333 355 8499.
