Housebuilders to host egg-cellent Easter egg hunt for children in East Sussex
The local community is invited to take part in the free Easter themed scavenger hunt in the show home garden to be in with the chance of winning a prize.
Those interested in participating should meet at the sales and marketing suites to collect the activity sheet.
The sales and marketing suites can be found at:
- Station Road, Hailsham (BN27 2BY) for Cuckoo Fields
- Rattle Road, Westham (BN24 5DP) for Brookwood Meadows
Alex Dowling Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties said: “We look forward to welcoming local families at our Cuckoo Fields and Brookwood Meadows developments to celebrate Easter and get involved with our interactive scavenger hunt. Prizes will be issued to all the winners, so register your interest now to avoid missing out!”
To take part you can register your interest at Cuckoo Fields on 01903 947909 or email [email protected]. For Brookwood Meadows, contact 01323 403 919 or email [email protected]