Housing bees and planting trees: Dandara donates seed bombs and bee hotels to Crowborough School
With more than 20,000 species of bee known worldwide*, World Bee Day serves to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development. This year’s gardening week theme ‘Knowledge is Flower’, raised awareness of the difference that gardening can make in the lives of everyone.
As not all bee species make and live in colonies, bee hotels offer a safe shelter in which solitary bees can lay their eggs. The bee hotels donated by Dandara will be installed at Ashdown Primary School, providing nesting sites for bees in the local area.
Amy Wells, Sales Manager at Dandara South East, commented: “We’re pleased to support Ashdown Primary School, which is close to our Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields developments, as part of our commitment to community well-being. Gardening offers plenty of benefits, from promoting physical activity to fostering a sense of connection with nature.
“It’s been great to be able to contribute to the school, knowing that our donation of both seed bombs and bee hotels will not only enhance their outdoor space but also give bees a place to nest.”
