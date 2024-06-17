Housing bees and planting trees: Dandara donates seed bombs and bee hotels to Crowborough School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate World Bee Day and Gardening Week, local housebuilder Dandara has donated seed bombs and bee hotels to Ashdown Primary School, nearby its Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields developments, as part of its campaign to celebrate gardening and provide nesting sites for bees.

With more than 20,000 species of bee known worldwide*, World Bee Day serves to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development. This year’s gardening week theme ‘Knowledge is Flower’, raised awareness of the difference that gardening can make in the lives of everyone.

As not all bee species make and live in colonies, bee hotels offer a safe shelter in which solitary bees can lay their eggs. The bee hotels donated by Dandara will be installed at Ashdown Primary School, providing nesting sites for bees in the local area.

Amy Wells, Sales Manager at Dandara South East, commented: “We’re pleased to support Ashdown Primary School, which is close to our Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields developments, as part of our commitment to community well-being. Gardening offers plenty of benefits, from promoting physical activity to fostering a sense of connection with nature.

Dandara donated bee hotels and seed bombs to the students of Ashdown Primary School.

“It’s been great to be able to contribute to the school, knowing that our donation of both seed bombs and bee hotels will not only enhance their outdoor space but also give bees a place to nest.”

Dandara is currently selling homes at Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields where a collection of three, four and five bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £435,000 for a three bedroom home at Braeburn Fields and £495,000 for a three bedroom home at Pearmain Place.