Housing consultation goes live to meet future needs of Wealden residents

A consultation has been launched by Wealden District Council to ask residents for feedback on a draft Housing Strategy which will shape the future of housing in the district.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The strategy sets out a clear and ambitious plan to address current and future housing needs across Wealden.

The strategy has been developed to ensure that it meets our local need but also aligns with the wider East Sussex Housing Partnership Strategy. It focuses on five key priorities designed to improve the quality of life for all who live and work in Wealden:

Increasing the supply of affordable housing

Housing Strategy 2025–2028 envisions sustainable, modern neighbourhoods for the future

Ensuring the safety and quality of Council homes

Preventing homelessness and rough sleeping

Tackling climate change through housing

Supporting the health and wellbeing of residents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council is asking its residents, stakeholders, and community partners to review the strategy and share their views. The council is especially keen to hear how these priorities align with residents’ life experiences.

Councillor Daniel Manvell, Alliance for Wealden (Labour Party) and lead councillor for Housing, Benefits and Revenue, said, “Our draft strategy reflects our priorities as a council, and we are already making great strides delivering these. We have built hundreds of genuinely affordable council homes across Wealden, with more on the way. Hundreds more of our homes have energy-saving measures installed each year, reducing residents' bills and tackling carbon emissions.

By taking just a few minutes to complete the survey, residents can play a vital role in shaping a housing strategy that reflects the values, challenges, and aspirations of our communities. Everyone deserves a place they can call home — a space that’s safe, affordable, and meets their needs. Please share your views to help us achieve these aims.”

The consultation is open from 25 July to 31 August 2025 and can be accessed here Housing Strategy 2025–2028 | Let's Talk Wealden