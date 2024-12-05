Hove-based housing development hits milestone with 50th resident

Hove-based housing development, Lyon Quarter, has hit a huge milestone with its 50th resident moving in this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located 15-minutes from Brighton City Centre, the Guinness Homes development has been in the works since August 2021 and finally opened its doors to residents in August this year. Many apartments have already been snapped up by residents who wanted to move in as soon as possible.

Comprising of 154 apartments split into four different blocks, Lyon Quarter offers a mixture of studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom properties with three communal podium gardens to help create and facilitate a community feel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The apartments are available to purchase through shared ownership, a scheme that allows people to purchase a share of the home, typically between 25% and 75% of the property’s total value. Buyers will pay a mortgage on their share of the home, reduced rent on the remaining shares and pay a monthly service charge.

Lyon Quarter, a Guinness Homes development

Hannah Smart, sales manager at Lyon Quarter, said: “Lyon Quarter has filled a need for high-quality, affordable housing in Brighton and Hove. With the development in a prime location that’s within easy reach of both Brighton City Centre and Hove Lawns and Beach and the apartments featuring a high specification with integrated appliances – it’s no wonder that we’ve seen such a huge demand so far.

“Having only opened our doors a few months ago, we’ve already welcomed 50 new residents to the site, with huge interest being shown in the remaining apartments. We’re looking forward to welcoming even more residents to our development soon.”

Two of Lyon Quarter’s apartment blocks are currently open with the third and fourth blocks on track to be launched in spring 2025.

For more information about Lyon Quarter, visit its website.