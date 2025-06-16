Hove care home resident surprises staff with heartfelt tokens of appreciation

At RMBI Care Co. Home Barford Court, in Hove, one thoughtful resident has found a beautiful way to say thank you to the care team. Stephani, a much-loved resident at the Home, recently took it upon herself to recognise the dedication of the staff by handing out personalised keyrings, each featuring a positive affirmation and a heartfelt message of gratitude.

The keyrings, adorned with uplifting quotes, such as “You’re amazing” and “This is a reminder of how great you are”, were handed out by Stephani herself in a small, informal gathering with the team. “We appreciate you so much and everything you do for us,” said Stephani, as she warmly presented the tokens to the carers. Her thoughtful gesture touched everyone who received one, reinforcing the Home’s strong sense of community.

“Stephani wanted to show her appreciation to the care staff and felt it was a wonderful touch to be recognised by a resident,” says Home Manager Gavin Kingham. “It meant a great deal to the team to receive such kind words and gratitude directly from someone they care for every day.”

RMBI Care Co. Home Barford Court is run by RMBI Care Co., part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. For more information, please visit: http://www.rmbi.org.uk/