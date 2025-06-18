Hove care home residents celebrate Pride month with a drag queen sing-along

Like a couple walking hand in hand, June and Pride Month have now become an item – and residents at RMBI Care Co. Home, in Hove, are aware of this.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate Silver Pride (essentially, Pride for people over 50), they welcomed Lovinia Belle, a local drag queen that brought in a rainbow of joy and music to residents and staff.

Barford Court was filled with old and new tunes, and the event became a celebration of love and diversity with singing and dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is fantastic; what a voice!” said resident Cecilia. “What great shoes; how colourful!” said Sylvia. “I love her earrings,” added resident Roy.

Residents have fun at the drag queen show at RMBI Care Co. Home Barford Court, in Hove.

Home Manager Gavin Kingham joined in the afternoon extravaganza. Like many other staff members, he danced and sang with residents. “At Barford Court, we are committed to supporting diversity and tolerance for every member of our family; no matter who you are, you are most welcomed at our Home,” he says.

RMBI Care Co. Home Barford Court is run by RMBI Care Co., part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. For more information, please visit: http://www.rmbi.