Hove care home residents celebrate Pride month with a drag queen sing-along
To celebrate Silver Pride (essentially, Pride for people over 50), they welcomed Lovinia Belle, a local drag queen that brought in a rainbow of joy and music to residents and staff.
Barford Court was filled with old and new tunes, and the event became a celebration of love and diversity with singing and dancing.
“This is fantastic; what a voice!” said resident Cecilia. “What great shoes; how colourful!” said Sylvia. “I love her earrings,” added resident Roy.
Home Manager Gavin Kingham joined in the afternoon extravaganza. Like many other staff members, he danced and sang with residents. “At Barford Court, we are committed to supporting diversity and tolerance for every member of our family; no matter who you are, you are most welcomed at our Home,” he says.
