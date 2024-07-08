Hove house needing repairs goes up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A house needing refurbishment and repair in Hove is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel later this month.

Three-bedroom 23 Amherst Crescent is among 165 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £450,000 to £475,000 with vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday, July 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This attractive 1930s semi-detached bay fronted property is arranged over two floors and requires refurbishment throughout.

AUCTION: 23 Amherst Crescent, Hove.

“The property is double glazed, has electric storage heating and provides an ideal opportunity as a family home, buy to let investment or re-sale once refurbished.”

The house is situated in a popular residential location just off the Old Shoreham Road, within close proximity to excellent schools.

There are comprehensive local shopping facilities and amenities at Portland Road/Sackville Road with the Brighton and Hove city centres easily accessible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldrington mainline railway station and the seafront are within easy reach with excellent road links to Worthing, Eastbourne and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/251/19/

A ground floor flat with a patio located close to Brighton city centre is also listed at the auction.

One-bedroom 18 Ewart Street is offered with a leasehold guide price of £95,000 to £100,000 and vacant possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good sized flat occupies the whole ground floor of a converted two storey property. It has a gas heating system via radiators and is fully double glazed throughout.

Richard added: “It is situated in the sought after Hanover district of Brighton with its comprehensive range of local shopping facilities, pubs and nearby schools.

“The flat is in need of some updating and redecoration but provides an ideal opportunity for owner occupier or investment.”

Brighton city centre with its more comprehensive facilities including railway station and seas front is located approximately one-and-a-half miles to the west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from 1981 at a current ground rental of £25 per annum.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/251/142/

Leasehold investment property Flat 3 at 4 Pelham Place in Pelham Road, Seaford, has a leasehold guide price of £65,000 to £70,000.

Currently let at £8,400 per annum (£700 per calendar month), the one-bedroom converted flat forms the whole of the first floor of a bay-fronted mid-terrace property just off Seaford seafront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flat is in good decorative order and enjoys panoramic views over the town centre and surrounding countryside from the front and rear. It has an electric heating system and is fully double glazed throughout.

The property is situated between Dane Road and West Street, within easy reach of the town centre, including the seafront and mainline railway station. There are excellent road links to Eastbourne, Brighton, and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27 and A259.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/251/31/

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the fifth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 22 July and ends on Wednesday 24 July.