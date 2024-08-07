Hove nursery children celebrate with residents of newly refurbished care home

Children from Bright Horizons Hove Day Nursery and Preschool joined the residents on Friday, 2nd August at The Pines Care and Nursing Home to celebrate their newly refurbished area.

The children and colleagues from Hove nursery gave the residents and visitors a music session, called ‘Boogie Mites’, which follows the Bright Beginnings curriculum at Bright Horizons. This included singing songs and playing different instruments with the residents, getting everyone involved in a fun sing along. Boogie Mites introduces children to the exciting world of active music making. These sessions, both engaging and educational, can have enormous benefits on Early Years learning.

In addition to the various entertainment on the day, the Deputy Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Amanda Grimshaw BEM, also joined in with the celebrations and spoke with the children and residents on the day. She cut the ribbon to the newly decorated nursing home to celebrate the brand-new communal spaces available for the residents

Charli, Deputy Nursery Manager at Bright Horizons Hove Day Nursery and Preschool shared her thoughts on the day: “We have been building a strong link in our community with The Pines Care Home since last Autumn. It has been such a wonderful experience to see the positive impact this is having on our children’s learning and development. The children are always excited to visit the residents and participate in engaging activities that are on offer to them and interact with the residents during their fortnightly visits. We want to thank the team at the Pines Care Home for always making us feel so welcome.”

Bright Horizons Hove nursery children and colleagues

Hannah, the Well Being Coordinator at The Pines Care and Nursing Home in Hove said: “The residents always look forward to the children's visits and it’s by far the most popular activity on the calendar every fortnight. It’s a pleasure to welcome the children, their families and the staff from Bright Horizons to our open day to showcase and enjoy our new space.”

Around once a week, a group of young children from the nursery visit the care home to meet the elderly residents. They chat and take part in a range of different activities on a regular basis. The nursery’s regular visits to the care home began in Autumn 2023 and aims to encourage cross-generational socialisation between the children and elderly residents.

The Nurture Approach, which supports the Bright Beginnings Curriculum, was developed by Bright Horizons in the UK in partnership with clinical psychologist, Dr Sarah Mundy. It supports the key developmental needs of the child focusing on healthy emotional development and indicators of wellbeing. This programme is incorporated as part of the curriculum at Bright Horizons Hove Day Nursery and Preschool.

Nicole, a member of our fantastic Parent Panel, shares her thoughts on the Nurture Approach: “My daughters feel safe, secure and at home when at nursery. The grownups are like extended members of our family and the girls have learnt just how important compassion and kindness are as they've moved through the nursery.”

