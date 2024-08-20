Hove town hall gets floral uplift

Central Hove councillor Joy Robinson and Mark Brumfitt with their new planting

A touch of nature has been added to a municipal building at the heart of the community in Hove.

Some £300 of flora and greenery have been planted outside the Town Hall following a donation by Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade.

Central Hove councillor Joy Robinson and Mark Brumfitt from the Old Shoreham Road garden centre created the new display to add colour to the Norton Road building.

“These beautiful additions will help brighten up the space and bring a touch of nature to the heart of the community," says Mark from the family-run Tates business.