Hove's Varun Shradhanand Mahatme Named as First Young Ambassador at Children’s Charity, Spread a Smile

Spread a Smile, the charity that specialises in spreading joy and laughter to seriously ill children has announced its first volunteer Young Ambassador roles.

Through in-person and virtual visits and events, at hospitals and hospices across the country, Spread a Smile entertainers, from magicians to musicians, artists, fairies and therapy dogs, enhance wellbeing and help young patients and their families cope with the pain and anxiety of serious illness and hospitalisation.

The Young Ambassadors, Aaron Maurice aged 22 from North West London (West Hampstead) and Varun Shradhanand Mahatme aged 21 from Brighton & studing in Ealing, having both had personal experience of the charity whilst in hospital with their own illnesses, make the perfect first Young Ambassadors for Spread a Smile.

Both of the Young Ambassadors will support the wider team offering perspectives that relate to young people, ensuring that charity initiatives are inclusive and reflective of the younger generation.

Spread a Smile Fairy and Buddy the Therapy Dog visit child in hospital

Each will also help raise awareness and funds for Spread a Smile and further support the team’s work as media spokespeople, meeting with donors, advising on ideas, plans and developments for its future.

Lucy Jackson, Chief Executive at Spread a Smile said of the new Young Ambassadors, “I can’t think of two people better suited to become Young Ambassadors for Spread a Smile, I am so honoured that both have agreed to take on this role.

“Aaron is ultimately the reason the charity exists and he continues to inspire the whole team. It was a privilege for us to support Varun and his family throughout his treatment in the early days of Spread a Smile.

“As the charity continues to grow and support more seriously ill children, it’s essential that former beneficiaries of our work can input into our strategy and help shape our future.”

Varun Shradhanand Mahatme

Spread a Smile was founded in 2013 by Aaron’s aunt, Josephine Segal and her friend, Vanessa Crocker, after he spent five long months having gruelling cancer treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital. It was only after Josephine surprised Aaron with a magician that she realised the impact he’d had, seeing him smiling and laughing again. Josephine made a promise that she would arrange for more magicians and entertainers to see more children in hospital.

Varun also has a personal journey with Spread a Smile. He spent several months in hospital in London when he was aged 11, having treatment for stage 4 Osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, which was in his spine. Varum was far from home, friends and family when he began his treatment and was supported throughout his treatment journey by Spread a Smile.

Of his new role, Aaron said “Spread a Smile means a huge amount to me as I have watched the charity grow from an idea to an award-winning organisation, run by a team of extremely special and talented people. My motivation to engage with Spread a Smile is simple, I want to help make a positive impact on children who are suffering from illnesses that no one, let alone a child, should have to experience. Beginning my professional career has presented another opportunity to represent Spread a Smile, this time in the working world. Through being an Ambassador I hope to spread awareness of the amazing work that the charity does wherever I can and support Spread a Smile directly through volunteering and helping run events.”

Varun said, “Despite having just turned 11 years old the reality of my situation really hit me hard especially on my first night on the ward awaiting my chemotherapy as I listened to the doctors trying to resuscitate a little girl in the bay who had an unexpected cardiac arrest... she passed away. This left me overwhelmed with anxiety and fear and it was all I could think about. It was at this time that Spread a Smile had started visiting my hospital ward and this is when I met the Spread a smile team. I was fortunate enough to experience first-hand how they help children momentarily forget their struggles. They brought light into my and my family’s darkest moments with loads of joy and laughter, transforming mindsets by providing a much-needed escape from my challenging reality. I can’t wait to begin my Young Ambassador role and supporting the crucial work that they do.”

Varun is currently studying at the MetFilm School, Ealing Studios and already regularly supports Spread a Smile by capturing content at events, and by making films for the website and social media platforms.

Since its founding in 2013, Spread a Smile has built a reputation for developing bespoke relationships with each of its families and each health setting, so that it can offer the most impactful support.

In 2024-25, the charity will deliver over 13,200 in-person bedside visits and over 2,640 virtual visits, in partnership with 36 NHS hospitals and six hospice partners.

The Young Ambassadors roles are key development focus in 2025.