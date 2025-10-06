How Hailsham shoppers can get £12 worth of fresh essentials for 99p - convenience store aims to help with cost of living

People in Hailsham can snap up a freshen up bundle worth £12 for just 99p thanks to a local convenience store.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hailsham store is stepping up to support households facing rising costs of living this autumn. Giles Store Budgens, on London Road, has launched a 99p five-item fresh essentials bundle in collaboration with home delivery provider Snappy Shopper.

The bundle, which is available through home delivery only and would usually set shoppers back over £12, includes Colgate Toothpaste, Radox shower gel, Radox muscle soak, Sure deodorant and Head and Shoulders shampoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Dugdale, owner of Giles Store Budgens, said: “We know how busy life can be, so being able to get your groceries delivered in under an hour makes things a lot easier for local families.”

How Hailsham shoppers can stock up on fresh essentials for only 99p!

Dean has operated the Giles Budgens store for over three years and has recently undergone a major four-and-a-half-month refurbishment.

The deal comes at a time when many families are feeling the squeeze after summer spending and the back-to-school season.

Dean continued: “Partnering with Snappy Shopper means we can bring even more convenience to Hailsham-and after our major refurbishment, we’re really proud to be offering this brand-new service from our transformed store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers can order now via Snappy Shopper to secure the bundle while stocks last.

Shoppers can also grab £12 off their first orders with code GILES12 at checkout!

The store has partnered with Snappy Shopper to bring affordable convenience to local doorsteps, with delivery in as little as 30-60 minutes.

As an extra boost, new customers can grab £12 off their first order using the code GILES12 at checkout, alongside low prices on everyday items including milk, bread, Irn-Bru, and Coca-Cola from just 99p.