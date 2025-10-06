How Hailsham shoppers can get £12 worth of fresh essentials for 99p - store aims to help with cost of living

People in Hailsham can snap up a freshen up bundle worth £12 for just 99p thanks to a local convenience store.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hailsham store is stepping up to support households facing rising costs of living this autumn. Giles Store Budgens, on London Road, has launched a 99p five-item fresh essentials bundle in collaboration with home delivery provider Snappy Shopper.

The bundle, which is available through home delivery only and would usually set shoppers back over £12, includes Colgate Toothpaste, Radox shower gel, Radox muscle soak, Sure deodorant and Head and Shoulders shampoo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Dugdale, owner of Giles Store Budgens, said: “We know how busy life can be, so being able to get your groceries delivered in under an hour makes things a lot easier for local families.”

Shoppers can grab £12 off their first orders with code GILES12 at checkout!

Dean has operated the Giles Budgens store for over three years and has recently undergone a major four-and-a-half-month refurbishment.

The deal comes at a time when many families are feeling the squeeze after summer spending and the back-to-school season.

Dean continued: “Partnering with Snappy Shopper means we can bring even more convenience to Hailsham-and after our major refurbishment, we’re really proud to be offering this brand-new service from our transformed store.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers can order now via Snappy Shopper to secure the bundle while stocks last.

The store just underwent a massive refurbishment!

The store has partnered with Snappy Shopper to bring affordable convenience to local doorsteps, with delivery in as little as 30-60 minutes.

As an extra boost, new customers can grab £12 off their first order using the code GILES12 at checkout, alongside low prices on everyday items including milk, bread, Irn-Bru, and Coca-Cola from just 99p.