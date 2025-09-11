How the Bismarck was sunk: talk given to Chichester Probus Club members

A detailed account of the sinking of the Bismarck was given to members of Chichester Probus Club at their monthly lunch meeting at Crouchers recently.

The speaker was David Bickerton whose father was a 23-year-old serving on HMS Dorsetshire, one of the100+ ships sent out in World War Two to join the pursuit and sinking of the German battleship.

David said that the Bismarck was built in contravention of the Anglo-German Treaty of Versailles following the First World War. It limited the size of battleships.

Britain kept to the rules but Germany felt it had been unfairly treated. It built several much bigger ships than allowed and equipped them with 15-inch guns, including the Bismarck, while Britain kept to the agreed 14-inch.

David then went through the event which led to its sinking in May 1941 after she was spotted on May 21 in Gotenhoven in Poland by a Swedish cruiser. It involved a British fleet of more than100 ships including HMS George V, Norfolk, Victorious, Repulse, and Hood, four cruisers and seven destroyers.

A cat and mouse game ensued. The Bismarck destroyed HMS Hood and it sank in two minutes with only three survivors. Churchill was furious.

The Bismarck was damaged and the admiral decided that she needed to be taken Brest, where she would be relatively safe, for repairs.

However, she was spotted slipping away. The nine Swordfish biplanes on the aircraft carrier were deployed but visibility was low and they mistook HMS Sheffield for the Bismarck which had undertaken a 60° manouevre.

David said that it was realised she was heading for Brest and more ships were sent to join the hunt. Fifteen Swordfish, armed with magnetic torpedoes, took off in five waves of three at different angles to make defence difficult and Sheffield reported possible hit.

The German admiral reported that his ship was incapable of manoeuvres. British battleships approached scoring hit after hit. The turret was knocked out and one shell exploded inside the vessel.

She sank in 45 minutes. Two ships began to pick up survivors but the rescue was called off for the safety of the crews as U Boats were reported in the areak. Six hundred men were in the water. HMS Dorsetshire had saved 35 and the Maori had saved 20.

The club is open to new members who have, or have had, a career in business or government in their own right. More details at https://chichesterprobus.club