How would you spend up to £20m to improve local neighbourhoods in Hastings?

How would you spend up to £20 million to improve local neighbourhoods in Hastings over the next ten years?

The Hastings Neighbourhood Board wants to hear from you about how you think the Plan for Neighbourhood funding from the government should be spent.

The money can be spent on things like new parks and playgrounds, bus shelters, bins or benches, restoring buildings and public spaces, better footpaths, leisure facilities and sports areas, arts, culture and local history.

Residents are encouraged to complete a simple online survey with their suggestions. Along with the chance to see your idea implemented, you could also win a Love 2 Shop voucher for giving your time and suggestions. Business owners can also complete the business-specific survey to give their suggestions on how the money could help local businesses.

Kevin Boorman, chair of the Hastings Neighbourhood Board, said: “The Hastings Neighbourhood Board is really keen to hear from everyone in the town about how we should invest the money we have been given. Please do respond to the survey by October 14, which will give us time to develop our plans before the deadline in November. This is your chance to help us to make a real difference to where you live.”

Visit Plan for Neighbourhoods to find out more and have your say.