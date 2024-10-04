How you can help your hospice when it matters most

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the heart of every community across Sussex is a much-loved local hospice, which, in people’s hour of need, is there for them and for their loved ones. And yet many hospices are needing that community heart to beat more strongly than ever in support of them now, when it matters most.

Hospices play an essential role in easing the physical and emotional pain of death and dying, providing compassionate care for people with life-limiting illnesses, and for their families.

However, many across the UK, including those in Sussex, are facing a severe funding crisis—the worst they’ve experienced in more than 20 years.

In spite of their vitally needed services, many hospices are now struggling to stay afloat because of underfunding and rising costs. Approximately 90% of them across the UK are operating on a budget deficit, meaning they will need to dip into dwindling reserves to sustain their level of care.

In Sussex, hospices rely heavily on donations. Around 80 per cent of their funding comes from charitable sources – people’s generous giving - rather than from the government. This leaves them vulnerable, especially in the face of increasing demand for palliative care services.

“Funding has not kept pace with rising costs,” said Kathy Sambrook, a spokesperson for Friends of Sussex Hospices. “Increased staff and energy costs, together with a drop in legacy giving, has meant that many are finding it harder than ever to meet the needs of dying patients.”

The financial difficulties faced by hospices in Sussex are having a tangible impact. Reduced resources mean that hospices are struggling to offer the level of care for which they are known. St Catherine’s Hospice, at Pease Pottage, announced last month that it would be reducing its community service and laying off members of its highly skilled nursing team - some of whom have delivered expert end of life care for many years. Earlier this year, Martlets Hospice in Hove merged with St Barnabas, based in Worthing, so that it could continue delivering care and support to its community.

Whilst there is some positive news in that the Sussex Hospice Alliance and the NHS have entered an agreement to work as a partnership in key areas of end of life care, there is a growing risk that more hospices across the UK will have to reduce services, close beds, or, in some cases, shut down entirely. That is the stark warning.

Recent hospice closures have included St Clare's Hospice in Jarrow, near Newcastle, which had served its community for 30 years; Peace Hospice Care in Watford, which closed its in-patient unit due to low staffing levels; Birmingham Hospice which closed one-third of its in-patient beds and laid off 45 staff; and St Raphael's Hospice in Cheam, which closed its Hospice at Home service.

For patients and their families, this means fewer options for high-quality, dignified end-of-life care. The situation also places increased pressure on NHS hospitals, which may not have the capacity or specialised resources to provide the same level of palliative care as hospices.

How You Can Help: Now, more than ever, it is crucial for the public to get involved. The good news is that there is something simple you can do to help—reach out to your local MP and demand more funding for hospices. You can write and urge the government to take action and support the vital work that hospices do. This can be done in seconds using the Hospice UK template letter – https://action.hospiceuk.org/write-your-mp-protect-hospices-rising-cost-of-living - all you have to do is enter your details and postcode and a letter will automatically be sent to your local MP. Your voice can help ensure that hospices in Sussex and across the UK get the funding they need to continue offering compassionate care to those who need it most.

Why It Matters: Hospices are not just places where people go to die; they’re places where people find peace, comfort and support in their most challenging times. They help patients live as well as possible until their end of life, and they offer vital emotional and practical support to families. Without adequate funding, these essential services are at risk.

But remember, you can help. Please go on line and send a letter to your MP – it takes 30 seconds of your time to do this. Every action, no matter how small, makes a difference.

The hospices caring for the adults and children of Sussex are:

Chestnut Tree House – Arundel & Eastbourne

Demelza – Sittingbourne & St Leonards on Sea

Hospice in the Weald – Tunbridge Wells & Five Ashes

Martlets Hospice – Hove

St Barnabas – Worthing

St Catherine’s Hospice – Pease Pottage

St Michael’s – St Leonards on Sea

St Peter & St James – North Chailey

St Wilfrid’s – Bosham

St Wilfrid’s – Eastbourne

The Sussex Beacon – Brighton

The Sussex Snowdrop Trust – Walberton

Friends of Sussex Hospices, a charity run entirely by volunteers, supports all 12 hospices caring for the adults and children of Sussex.